A true friend to York, and indeed to me, he will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Whether at formal council meetings, civic events, York RLFC matches or just out and about, Brian could always be relied upon to impart common sense Yorkshire wisdom into matters.

I’ve been an Independent city councillor since 2011 and one not much welcome in council political circles, but Brian nevertheless always had time for me, even when it was frowned upon by his party colleagues, and I valued his friendship both within and outside the council.

Farewell Brian and god bless.

Cllr Mark Warters, Osbaldwick, York

A man of integrity

I DID not share the political views of Brian Watson and disagreed with him on a number of issues.

As a member of the old planning committee he often spoke against my applications.

However, his opinions were genuinely held and I recognised him as a man of integrity.

Matthew Laverack, Lord Mayors Walk, York