EVERYTHING but the kitchen sink has been stolen in a raid in a North Yorkshire village.
The county's police say that a burglary at a farm in Coverham Lane, Middleham between Saturday (June 15) and Tuesday (June 18).
Ten brand new stable doors, ten new stable windows and internal frameworks for stables were stolen.
Thieves also took two wood burners and a Samsung American-style fridge freezer.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It would have taken large vehicles and probably multiple people to move these items. So we’d like to hear for anyone who saw anything that could help our investigation, including commercial vehicles moving around the area or a small group of people in the area acting suspiciously.”
Please email luke.weatherstone@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC1310 Weatherstone, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website. Please quote reference 12240107377 when passing on information.
