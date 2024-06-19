The county's police say the theft of five limited edition coins in Scarborough happened at about 1pm on June 13 from a home in Evelyn Drive and involved the theft of coins worth about £6,000 in total.

One of the stolen Queen Victoria coins (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

They include:

A set Of 2023 King Charles III greatest monarchs gold sovereigns

A set Of King Charles III coronation double portrait gold fractional sovereigns

A Queen Victoria 1887 gold half sovereign

A Queen Elizabeth II gold sovereign proof of 2002

A Queen Victoria jubilee portrait

A police spokesman said: "We’re appealing for information about the theft. In particular, we would like to hear from anyone who has been offered the coins for sale or has any information about their current whereabouts.

"Please email noah.mulrooney@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation.

"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Noah Mulrooney, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website."

Please quote reference 12240104412 when passing on information.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the theft and has been released on conditional bail.

One of the stolen Queen Elizabeth II coins (Image: North Yorkshire Police)