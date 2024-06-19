A missing 15-year-old girl may have travelled to York - according to police.
Demi is from Catterick Garrison, she hasn't been seen since Monday (June 17) - when she was at school in Richmond.
North Yorkshire Police said: "She is described as black, around 5ft 2in, of slim build and has dark brown, long hair."
The force added that she has links to the York area, and believe she may have travelled to the city.
If you have seen Demi, please call the police on 101.
If you have an immediate sighting of her or know where she is now, please call them on 999.
Please quote reference 12240106814 when passing information.
