The city’s First Fertility ‘Drop Inn’ session will be held at the Crooked Tap pub in Acomb on Wednesday July 10 from 7.30pm onward.

According to the organisers: “This event has been carefully crafted for York women and couples navigating fertility challenges and/or gearing up for IVF. It provides a safe, relaxed space for women and couples to share valuable insights, provide emotional support and receive expert guidance from the hosts.”

The event hopes to create an expert led environment with York’s fertility nutritional therapist Laura Naylor and fertility acupuncturist Melanie Marke hosting where they will share the latest research in optimising fertility & supporting IVF and answer questions from attendees.

In addition to this, it seeks to create a ‘community connection’ for York women and couples who are experiencing issues on their fertility journey. The aim of this is to allow them to connect with others who may be going through similar or related situations and create a robust support network aimed to help them out.

To secure a spot, please message Laura’s Instagram page (@lauranaylornutrition) or email info@lauranaylornutrition.com. Spaces are limited, so early registration is encouraged.