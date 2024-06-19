Elmbank, which is located on the Mount and overlooks Knavesmire Strays, has become part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton- marking the arrival of the brand in the city.

The 62-bed hotel was originally built in the 19th Century as a family-owned mansion noted for hosting lavish parties.

The refurbishment has seen the creation of accessible rooms, adjoining rooms and family rooms and suites aimed at groups, families and friends.

In addition, introduction of larger suites and deluxe rooms promises luxury and space for couples.

The spaces have all been refurbished with reference to York’s roots and Art Nouveau details.

This includes Elmbank’s main house featuring one of the UK’s finest Art Nouveau collections, with stained glass, murals, and detailed stencils.

The courtyard now features a wildflower garden for guests to enjoy.

The new Leetham’s Brasserie is a restaurant serving seasonal British cuisine.

The Peacock Bar promises an opulent space featuring original fireplaces and jewel-adorned walls.

There is also onsite parking.

Stefan Mitsevski, general manager, Elmbank York, Tapestry Collection by Hilton said: “Elmbank offers guests a truly unique experience with its rich York City roots and exquisite Art Nouveau design.

“Our hotel is perfectly positioned for exploring the historic city, providing both convenience and a charming retreat for visitors and we look forward to welcoming guests for a memorable stay with exceptional service.”

The Elmbank hotel joins a portfolio of more than 120 independent hotels, each promising a unique and vibrant personality crafted through elevated design and locally inspired food and beverage, offering guests authentic experiences in diverse destinations.

Guests of all Hilton properties can also take part in the Hilton Honors guest loyalty programme.

For details and to book, go to the hotel website or send an email to Reservations@elmbankhotel.com.