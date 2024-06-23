On Saturday, June 29, Scarborough is set to hold its ever popular Armed Forces Day from 11am until 5pm. They event will commemorate those who served their country – both past and present.

The one-day free event is set to feature an air display, followed by a formal opening and award presentation, ahead of the main parade, band performances, and further aerial shows.

One of the key events of the day will be the unveiling of a 12-metre-long relief sculpture that will depict a life-sized D-day landing craft. The sculpture, which will be made entirely from cardboard, is being built throughout June by Animated Objects Theatre Company with the help of community groups and school children at workshops.

On parade at the Armed Forces Day at Scarborough. Pic by Sgt Ben Maher RLC / MOD Crown Copyright 2022

Other highlights include an aerial display featuring a RAF Eurofighter Typhoon FGR4 and the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) Spitfire and Hurricane, from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire.

At previous events, more than 100,000 people, including royalty, took to the streets of the seaside town.

This year, one of the VIP guests attending Armed Forces Day will be Second World War veteran Ray Whitwell, aged 105, originally from Malton and now living in Scarborough. He served in both Dunkirk and as one of the first Royal Army Service Corps to be dropped into the Netherlands in Operation Market Garden.

The D-day statue set to be unveiled. (Image: Animated Objects)

North Yorkshire Council’s chief executive, Richard Flinton, said: “It is important that we celebrate Armed Forces Day and give thanks to our service personnel and veterans.

“I am proud that North Yorkshire was one of the first places in the UK to have an Armed Forces Covenant in place and the county is home to many who have served, or are serving, in the Armed Forces.

“With this year being the 80th anniversary of D-Day, it is an opportunity to reflect on how much those who serve in the forces sacrifice for us, and the stories of veteran Ray Whitwell really drive that message home.

“I encourage people to come to Scarborough in June to experience the event and view the fantastic sculpture which is being built by the community to commemorate D-Day and those who fought in it.”

Many of the town’s main car parks will be closed all day on the Saturday – this includes Quay Street, Eastborough, and West Pier Car Park. All cars, including blue badge holders, are required to be removed from closed roads.