Two men have been arrested after being stopped by police in East Yorkshire.
Humberside Police say the pair were spotted by eagle-eyed officers who thought they were acting suspiciously in Boothferry Road in Goole during the early hours of Tuesday morning (June 18).
A police spokesman said: “At about 1.15am, officers were conducting an area search and located two men acting suspiciously.
“A 26-year-old and 20-year-old were subsequently searched under section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act and a large quantity of drugs and cash were discovered.
“Both men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and remain in police custody at this time.”
