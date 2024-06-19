Laura Larner owns Cinnamon Hair & Beauty Studio in York Road, Acomb, which placed in the top 50 in the Best New Salon at the Hair and Beauty Awards 2024, held in Birmingham on June 1.

Laura said: “To get the award was extraordinary, there were five in the team who went along and on the way down I was just thinking ‘we’ll have a good night and there’ll be plenty of food and wine’.

“It was a big do with lots of categories and my mind was blown when they read our name out.”

Laura paid tribute to her clientele (Image: Supplied)

The owner said although this was her second salon, a gap of five years meant she essentially started again from scratch with a small budget and limited time to get opened.

Laura said the interior and exterior of the salon were included in the judging criteria, along with a portfolio of the salon’s work.

She added: “Big thanks to all my team and my clientele, I could not have done it without them.”