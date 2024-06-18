Thieves struck in Tudor Road, Acomb, in the early hours of Tuesday, June 11.

Three people entered a works vehicle and a large quantity of power tools were stolen, North Yorkshire Police said.

The force urges anyone with information about the theft – including doorbell/CCTV footage on Tudor Road and surrounding streets – to get in touch.

Those with information that could help police should email: colin.irvine@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option two and ask for Colin Irvine.

Information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.

Quote police reference number 12240102958 when passing on information.