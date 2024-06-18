Project WILD C.I.C has received £49,502 from the Drax Foundation, the charitable entity of the power company Drax.

The foundation’s funding will see the social enterprise deliver its ‘Eco Leaders’ project to increase understanding of local green spaces with young people in the Selby area.

In total, the Drax Foundation has donated £505,070 to seven non-profit organisations across the regions where it operates in England and Scotland.

Shona King, Drax’s Head of Community, said: “This latest round of donations will make a tangible difference to communities in England and Scotland. The projects we are supporting range from restoring ancient hedgerows in Northampton to helping young people from rural communities in Argyll to build their Science Technology Engineering and Maths (STEM) skills.”