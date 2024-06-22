Churches Together in Selby has announced that it will be hosting the hustings at 7.30pm on Friday, June 28, at Portholme Church.

It said that Keir Mather (Labour), Charles Richardson (Conservative), Christian Vassie (Lib Dem) and Angela Oldershaw (Green) will attend.

The Bishop of Selby, Dr John Thomson, will chair the evening - which starts at 7.30pm.

The hosts said: "We invite written questions from constituents ahead of the meeting, from which a number will be selected to cover a range of different political issues of local and national significance.

"The chair will invite the person who submitted the question to ask it if they are in attendance, otherwise the chair will read it."

Should you want your question to be featured in the hustings, you must submit it to office@selbyabbey.org.uk by midday on Monday, June 24.