Bugsweed’s Ltd has applied to City of York Council for a change of use to Unit 3 of the recently-completed Marrtree Business Park, which replaced the B&M store that burnt down in October 2018.

The business park on Stirling Road, Clifton Moor, totals some 2.4 acres and cost £4.5million to build. Tenants include a Starbucks, which opened last December.

Planning documents say the family-owned business has four distinct companies dedicated to the craft industry.

The Bugweed’s business includes a one-stop shop for quilting and dressmaking fabrics, haberdashery and; a one-stop shop for sewing machines, services and repairs; sales of yarn, and crafting supplies, plus sewing and crafts tuition.

To facilitate these activities, the application says it seeks to maximise the unit by adding a mezzanine floor.

The application explained: “The ground floor will consist of a customer entrance, and a large product display, including sewing machines and a trade counter for sale and purchase.

“A studio will be located to the rear of the units for bespoke classes and tuition whilst a catalogue viewing area, print room and packing area are also provided. Stairs and a lift will allow access to the new mezzanine floor which will span two thirds of the upper space.

“Dedicated office space, staff room and sewing machine repair space is to be provided with the remaining space dedicated to storage of products and goods which can be purchased through the trade counter on the ground floor.”

It added: “The unit will provide a unique working and business environment bespoke to the Bugsweed’s Group offering, market and customer base and will become a central hub for operations, growth, and expansion of the business in a superb location on the edge of York surrounded by other businesses and services.”

Recommending approval, the application concluded the units were a ‘windfall development’ stemming from the business park, which replaced the burnt-down B&M store, and it met a range of local and national planning policies.

It continued: “The unit subject of this application is about to receive investment from a future tenant and be brought into use to help to expand and develop the Applicants existing business.

“This approach is supported, and whilst therefore are minor changes proposed to the use classes associated with the unit, there will not undermine or conflict with the general principles which were applied to the original planning application / decision.

“Therefore, on balance, the principle of development can be established and there are no other material considerations which would outweigh the planning balance in favour of approval.”