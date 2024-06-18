Jack in the Box, owned and managed by husband-and-wife, Ken and Gail Lunn, started their business in a derelict factory in 2011.

Last year, they expanded with a state-of-the-art role play centre, Jack's Mini Village, above the soft play centre.

Commenting on their success, Gail said: "We wanted to make it as realistic as possible for the children to play in."

Jack's mini village incorporates new innovations not seen at any other role play centre, including many realistic elements which appeal to adults as well as children.

"It's not just the children who have fun," said Ken. "It's lovely to see the adults joining in and having fun as well."

Attractions in the mini village include a working oven and hob, a lifelike washing machine and checkout counters in the supermarket with working scanners.

There are 14 different play settings where children can become, among others, a vet or a postman with more than 100 letters to deliver.

Ken said: "We're delighted to have won such a prestigious award. We put our heart and soul into this."

The awards were organised by the Association of Indoor Play, the trade body for indoor play in the UK, and took play at Drayton Manor Theme Park.