Boroughbridge High School doesn't currently have any pupils on its register over the age of 16.

North Yorkshire Council said the lack of over-16s and a declining number of such students over the past several years had led to the closure decision.

From the end of August, the school's sixth form will close.

Following a consultation in the autumn of 2021, the decision was made in the spring of 2022 by the governing board of Boroughbridge High School and King James’s School to temporarily suspend entries to the sixth form for two years from September of that year.

On January 9 this year a consultation was launched to seek views about the future of the school’s sixth-form. A public meeting was also arranged.

READ NEXT:

North Yorkshire Council’s assistant director for education and skills, Amanda Newbold, said: "Over the past few years, a decline in post-16 pupil numbers at the school has made it more difficult to maintain viable sixth-form class sizes at Boroughbridge High School in terms of quality of experience, subject breadth and financial viability.

"We are ambitious for all our children and young people in North Yorkshire and try and do all we can to make sure that they receive high quality education in schools and settings across the county."

The council confirmed that there are no changes to staffing with the permanent closure of the sixth form and the school will remain open and unchanged for secondary school provision.