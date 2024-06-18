Easingwold-based York Handmade Brick Company, which is one of the leading independent brickmakers in the country and is based at Alne, was one of the sponsors of the annual York College & University Centre Construction Awards at a packed ceremony at York Sports Club in Shipton Road.

Guy Armitage, managing director of York Handmade, said: “We were delighted to take part in these prestigious awards and were proud to sponsor a category. It was a very well-organised event and a fitting tribute to the hard work of the talented and dedicated award-winning students, as well as their clearly proud and highly dedicated tutors.

“As a local brick manufacturing company, heavily involved in the region’s construction industry, we believe it is very important to support local construction students and to recognise their high standard of their work and commitment.

“We have been a supporter of these significant awards for a number of years now and look forward to continuing this support in the future. It is vitally important to nurture the talent of these young construction students, who will soon be playing such a crucial part in their chosen industry.”

Guy Armitage, managing director of York Handmade

York Handmade sponsored the Brickwork Apprentice of the Year 2024 category, which was won by Kalen Joy, who is employed by Persimmon Homes.

Guy said: “It was a pleasure to listen to the heart-felt tributes paid to Kalen by his tutors and there’s no doubt he is a worthy winner of this award.”

Sue Newton-Denton, Business Partnerships Manager at York College & University Centre, commented: “I’d like to thank York Handmade once again for supporting our awards. They have an excellent reputation as one of the leading independent brickmakers in the north of England and have won a host of national awards. We are proud they are sponsoring one of ours.”

York Handmade’s own awards include: The RIBA Stirling Prize 2022, which the company’s Magdalene College Library project in Cambridge won. In the prestigious annual Brick Awards, the company was also honoured for its work on St Albans Cathedral in 2021 and for both the Peter Hall Performing Arts Centre at Perse School in Cambridge and the Loxley Stables residential housing project in Hertfordshire in 2019. In 2018 the company was honoured for its involvement in the acclaimed Westgate Centre in the heart of historic Oxford and for the magnificent Halifax Library.

Going further back in time, York Handmade won a hat-trick of categories in the Brick awards in 2012 with the triumph of Four Oaks in Little Bedwyn; Tupgill Cellar, near Middleham, North Yorkshire; and Chetham’s School of Music, Manchester, while other prestigious wins included the Walled Garden at Scampston Hall in 2004 and St Brigid’s Church, Belfast, in 1995.