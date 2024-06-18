The event at the Nun-Monkton based, family-run, Yorkshire Heart Vineyard, will take place during the August Bank Holiday weekend on Sunday 25 August.

The Festival has been announced as part of the Vineyard’s celebrations of English Wine Week (June 15 - 23) with its ambition to introduce as many people as possible to the high quality, great tasting wines that are produced in the region.

Yorkshire Heart will host several other Vineyards from across the region including Laurel Vines, Little Wold Vineyard and Ryedale Vineyard, who will be giving talks and sharing samples of their wines in the tasting tents.

The event will also include live performances from local bands and artists, delicious food from the on-site Winehouse café and plenty of opportunities for guests to purchase their favourite wines by the glass or bottle.

Camping and glamping is also available on site for visitors wishing to extend their stay at the Vineyard across the Bank Holiday weekend.

The Great Yorkshire Wine & Fizz Festival is a new addition to Yorkshire Heart Vineyard’s jam-packed events calendar which includes their weekly Vineyard tours, Evenings in the Vineyard and their annual Hearty Festival which is taking place from July 26 – July 28.

Tim Spakouskas, Director of Yorkshire Heart Vineyard said: “At Yorkshire Heart, we are passionate about making English wine as accessible and enjoyable as possible for our guests, so what better way to celebrate than with our very own Great Yorkshire Wine and Fizz Festival!

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with our friends from Vineyards across the region to showcase the fantastic wine and fizz we produce. We hope visitors come along to enjoy a great Yorkshire day out!”.

Day tickets for the Great Yorkshire Wine and Fizz Festival are priced at £30 which include the ticket, a festival glass, access to the tasting sessions and live music.

Tickets can be purchased via Yorkshire Heart Vineyard’s website: https://yorkshireheart.com/product/great-yorkshire-wine-and-fizz-festival-2024/.

The Vineyard is currently celebrating English Wine Week, a dedicated week-long celebration which aims to promote English wine. Yorkshire Heart Vineyard is currently offering 15% off all wines purchased via their website, when using the code englishwineweek15, until Sunday June 23.