A top York attraction is staying open late at night for the longest day of the year.
Clifford's Tower will be staying open until 10pm on Friday, June 21 - the summer solstice - to give visitors a unique view of the city on the longest day of the year.
Julie Brookes, site manager at Clifford’s Tower, said: "The 360 degree views from the tower are absolutely spectacular and at night are extra special.
"Opening up after hours gives our visitors something a little different to experience and with the sun setting at around 9.30pm it’s a photographer's dream."
In 2022, a free-standing timber structure was installed within the tower, protecting the structure and creating a new roof deck to provide magnificent views over York.
Normal opening prices apply and entry is free for English Heritage members. Last entry is at 9.30pm.
More information can be found on English Heritage's website.
