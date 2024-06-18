Elizabeth Cross died after the red Vauxhall Corsa she was driving crashed with a blue Skoda Enyaq near Birdforth, north of Easingwold, at about 1.15pm on Tuesday, June 11.

The 38-year-old, from Easingwold, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ms Cross’ family paid tribute to her through North Yorkshire Police.

“Our beautiful, quirky daughter, Lizzie, taken from us far too soon,” they said.

North Yorkshire Police said its investigation into the crash is ongoing and officers are continuing to establish the circumstances leading up the collision.

“Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this incredibly sad time,” a force spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the driver of the Skoda – a woman in her 40s – was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

Paramedics, firefighters and police officers were called to the scene on the A19 at the crossroads for Carlton Husthwaite and Hutton Sessay.

An eyewitness told The Press an air ambulance landed nearby.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said road ambulances were also on the scene.

The road was closed while the scene was examined and cleared. It reopened at about 7pm.

How to report information

Police urge anyone with information about the crash or who saw either vehicle before the incident to come forward.

“Please email the Major Collision Investigation Team, mcit@northyorkshire.police.uk, or call 101 and pass information for incident reference 12240103110,” the force spokesperson said.