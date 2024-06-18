Officers saw the 26-year-old and 20-year-old “acting suspiciously” in Boothferry Road, Goole, at about 1.15am today (Tuesday, June 18), Humberside Police said.

A force spokesperson added that officers found “a large quantity of drugs and cash” after searching the pair under section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

“Both men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and remain in police custody at this time,” they said.