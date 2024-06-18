Following Rob’s recent death from Motor Neuron Disease, aged 41, the Masham-based brewery says all profits from sales of Burrow’s Blonde in June will be donated straight to Rob’s charitable endeavours, in honour of his legacy both on and off the pitch.

Since the launch of Burrow’s Blonde last summer, 10p from every pint and bottle sold has been donated to the Rob Burrow 7 Discretionary Trust and the Rob Burrow Racing Club, who raise money and awareness for the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) community.

Jo Theakston, Executive Director at Black Sheep Brewery, said: “It was an incredible honour to brew Rob's own beer, Burrow's Blonde, and to host Rob, Lindsey, and family at our brewery last year. The entire team here at Black Sheep is devastated; there was no one quite like Rob and he remains a hero to so many of our team in Masham.

“By donating all profits from sales of Burrow’s Blonde in June to Rob’s MND charities, we’re hoping to boost fundraising efforts in his memory. Alongside this, we look forward to the many fundraising events coming up throughout the year, and we will continue raising money for the MND community, in Rob’s name, for many years to come.”

Brewed for Rob in partnership with the Good Racing Co, Burrow's Blonde is a light and zesty session beer with a 3.7% ABV. It is available in cask and 500ml bottles, alongside Burrow’s IPA in keg. The beer is purchasable online on the brewery's website, including in gift packs, and in venues across the UK.

(Image: pic supplied)

Already, 328 pubs and sports clubs nationwide have stocked Burrow's Blonde including Rugby League side and rivals of Rob’s Leeds Rhinos, the Wigan Warriors.

Phil Hawthorne, the brains behind The Good Racing Co., the organisation which supported in the launch of the Rob Burrow Racing Club, said: “Rob will continue to inspire us all here at the Good Racing Co and we’re forever grateful to have worked alongside him, and his family, so closely to launch the Rob Burrow Racing Club.

“We’re thrilled to see Black Sheep Brewery has already raised £20,000 for a great cause and we strongly encourage Rob’s fans to raise a glass of Burrow’s Blonde for the man himself this June, with every pint supporting a fantastic cause.”

The launch event for 'Burrow's Blonde' in August 2023 saw Rob, along with family, friends, former teammates, and Rob's charity racehorse 'Burrow Seven', head to the brewery to celebrate Rob’s career and work for the MND community.

Burrow's Blonde is accessible to pubs and retailers across the country. To stock Burrow's Blonde and support Rob’s charities, click here: https://www.blacksheepbrewery.com/stocking-black-sheep/