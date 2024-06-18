North Yorkshire Police are asking people to keep an eye out after they said a Jaguar XF Premium was stolen from Franklin Street in Scarborough.

They added that the grey car - with a LC58 ZKL registration - was taken between 8.45am and 7pm on Sunday, June 2.

Officers are asking those who know where it is, to email ian.butterfield@northyorkshire.police.uk

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Ian Butterfield or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240098515 when passing on information.