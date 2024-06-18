A York bus shelter was vandalised with one of the panes of glass "badly damaged", police said.
The shelter - across from the Black Bell pub in Hull Road - was damaged between Friday (June 14) and Saturday.
North Yorkshire Police said the details surrounding the incident are unknown.
The force urged anyone with information about the damage to get in touch to help its investigation.
Those who can help should email: ezequiel.gomezbalaguer@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and ask for SC 2007 Gomez.
Information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.
Quote police reference number 12240105870 when passing on information.
