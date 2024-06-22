It comes as the food experts have analysed 30 farmers’ markets, looking at factors including how often they occur each month, how long the markets last, number of trade stalls and online ratings to find the top 20 markets that are ideal to visit this summer.

HelloFresh has revealed that Winchester Farmers' Market in the south of England is the best in the UK, followed by Taunton Farmers' Market in Somerset, and Edinburgh Farmers' Market in Scotland.

But among them is Malton’s very own Monthly Food Market.

All the reasons Malton Monthly Food Market is one of UK's best

There is plenty to explore at this monthly event including specialist stalls, street food, music and “bags of foodie fun”.

Just some of the local produce on offer includes bakeries, brewers, fruit and veg, meats, sweet treats and more.

Malton Monthly Food Market runs on the second Saturday of every month from March until November.

The next date to schedule in your diary is Saturday, July 13 – the food market will be open from 9am until 3pm.

Malton Monthly Food Market website explained: “Popular with all those who care about where their food is sourced, the market is​ set against the magnificent backdrop of St Michael's Church.”

Mimi Morley, senior chef at HelloFresh has given her recommendations on what to cook with your local produce bought from Malton Monthly Food Market.

She added: “What can you buy at a farmers' market? Typically, farmers' markets sell a huge variety of meats, fruit and vegetables. This is because it’s fresh produce grown and nurtured in the UK and picked by the highest quality producers before heading to the market.

“If you’re a vegetarian, looking for high quality, fresh produce from the farmers markets, then I highly recommend making a vegetable tagine. This dish can be jam packed full of flavour and tastes even better knowing its ingredients were grown by UK farmers.

“Some of the finest meat cuts can be found amongst the trade stands. So, why not make a succulent sirloin steak with your favourite sauce and chips. Or make a classic chicken roast dinner when you head back home from the market.”