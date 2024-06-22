Staff at Towthorpe and Strensall Household Waste Recycling Centre made use of items thrown away to create an imaginative and colourful display that greets customers to the site. This includes a pram - into which a compost bin fits perfectly - a bike, a plastic stag’s head, a wheelbarrow, and many tubs and containers.

As reported by The Press last year, they scooped the 'Yorwaste in Bloom' award for the best garden at a household waste recycling site in North Yorkshire. Despite the fact that the competition is not running this year, the team decided to keep up their efforts in order to put a smile on people’s faces.

Since last year, the site’s mini apple tree has started to bear fruit, with one of the operatives, Paul Handy saying: “Last year it was just two apples, this year we have loads. We just love seeing people’s faces as they drive in – they tell us how much they love it.”

In addition to the apple tree, they also have lettuce, tomatoes, and potatoes ready to harvest. Having previously used their breaks to start planting around the site, utilising bulbs and objects donated to the site, the team are incredibly happy to see the way in which the site has come along.

The apple tree in full bloom at Towthorpe and Strensall Household Waste Recycling Centre (Image: Newsquest)

John Gowlett, who has been working at the site for over a decade, said: “People say it cheers them up to see it, and it gives them ideas on how to re-use things they might otherwise throw away.”

As well as their thrifty creations, the site even features a small pond with water lilies.

Flowers they’ve grown include a purple clematis, sweet peas, lilies and pansies and the centre has a hanging basket filled with hay and other nesting materials for birds, which has been used ‘loads’, according to Paul.