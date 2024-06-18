In 2023, Quickline launched QFutures, which the Hull-based firm says has helped deliver more than £13million of social value in community-based projects across areas including rural North Yorkshire.

Pupils at Archbishop of York Church of England Junior School in Bishopthorpe had a special visit from Yorkshire Olympians the Brownlee brothers. Alistair and Jonny Brownlee shared their inspirational story before joining pupils in a range of sports games and activities.

In Escrick year 4 and 5 pupils benefited from a digital skills programme. Quickline also helps youngsters stay safe online.

At the 2024 UK Fibre Awards, Quickline won Best Community Support Project.

Quickline CEO Sean Royce said: “By investing in education and skills development, we’re empowering individuals to thrive in the digital age, driving economic growth and supporting the sustainability and prosperity of rural communities for generations to come.”

“We’re delighted that QFutures was recognised at the 2024 UK Fibre Awards. Congratulations to all of our team who have made the programme such an enormous success, delivering valuable projects for rural communities across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

“Over the coming months and years, we’ll be delivering countless more projects such as these, as well as supporting the Government with its commitment to make gigabit-capable broadband available in even the hardest-to-reach areas.”

Working with rural primary schools including in North Yorkshire, Quickline has so far helped educate more than 90 pupils on how to stay safe online.

Other initiatives range from career mentoring and CV advice to mock interview hosting and attending careers fair across the region.

QFutures has to date helped more than 2,500 young people, providing them with the digital and cyber skills which will lay the foundations for their future success.

Julie Holmes is Quickline’s Social Values Manager, and was appointed to lead the company’s QFutures programme.

She said: “Through QFutures, we have implemented a programme which will have a real, lasting benefit on the lives of so many young people living in deeply rural areas.

“We believe passionately in our responsibility as a rural broadband provider to make a positive difference in the communities we serve.

“At Quickline, we’re helping tackle the digital divide which exists between urban and rural areas, and that stretches far beyond connecting isolated communities with fast and reliable broadband.”

Quickline also collected two other awards at the 2024 UK Fibre Awards.

Alongside winning the Best Community Support Project award, Quickline also triumphed in the Marketing Team of the Year and Sales or Commercial Team of the Year categories.