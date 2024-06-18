Naz Spice has opened in Clifton in York having previously been based in Heworth for 15 years.

The Heworth restaurant closed in February this year before moving to Burton Stone Lane and the new restaurant and takeaway has received five stars after a recent City of York Council inspection.

The restaurant serves a range of tandoori dishes, curries, chef's specials and Asian style kebabs. Also on the menu there's a £35 meal deal for diners in the restaurant and for takeaway.

Food from Naz Spice in Burton Stone Lane (Image: Supplied)

The business, run by Naz Rahman replaces the former Royale Spice which opened in February last year in the former Clifton Spice and Grill restaurant on the corner of Horner Street and Burton Stone Lane in Clifton.

Clifton Spice and Grill replaced Voujon Spice which was born out of a former greengrocers and opened in September 2020.

Now owner Mr Rahman says he is proud of the inspection result.

"This achievement is a testament to our continuing commitment to maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness and food safety for our valued customers," he said.

"We want to extend a heartfelt thank you to our dedicated team and family for their hard work and to our loyal customers for your continued support.

"Come and celebrate with us by enjoying your favourite dishes, knowing they're prepared in a top-rated environment. We look forward to serving you tasty Indian cuisine and Asian style kebabs."

Both restaurant and takeaway are open from 4.30pm-10.45pm six days a week and is closed on Tuesdays unless by prior arrangement.

Mr Rahman said they are already planning to open on Christmas Day this year with a set meal.

To book a table in advance or to order a takeaway call the restaurant on 01904 426293 or 07753 178325.

Naz Spice in Burton Stone Lane (Image: Supplied)