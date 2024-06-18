York Musical Society (YMS) had planned on performing Haydn’s oratorio in 2020 but had to abandon that date because of the pandemic.

Now the choir and orchestra under the baton of musical director David Pipe will finally perform Haydn’s masterpiece in York Minster to an audience of all ages.

He said: “Haydn’s oratorio is one of the most upbeat and enjoyable works in the repertoire, with plenty of drama for the chorus to bring to life. Having originally planned to sing this in 2020 – unfortunately interrupted by the COVID pandemic – YMS are excited to have the chance to perform The Creation in York Minster’s inspiring surroundings.”

The choir and orchestra will be joined by three internationally acclaimed soloists: Alexandra Kidgell (soprano), Nathan Vale (tenor) and Thomas Humphreys (baritone).

Children under 13 can come for free, but must be accompanied by an adult and have a child’s free side aisle ticket The concert starts at 7.30pm on Saturday June 22. Tickets are available from York Theatre Royal Box Office, in person, by phone 01904 623568 or online at: https://www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk/show/haydn-the-creation/?book=true or on the door on the night. Tickets are £25/£20 for the nave and £12 in the side aisles (£6 for young people aged 13-17 and students.