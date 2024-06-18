The deadline is 11.59pm tonight (Tuesday, June 18).

People who have not yet registered to vote, or are not sure if they are eligible, can submit an application online at: gov.uk/register-to-vote

North Yorkshire residents have until 5pm tomorrow (Wednesday, June 19) to apply for a postal vote.

If someone is unable to vote in person or by post they have until 5pm on Wednesday, June 26, to apply for a proxy vote, North Yorkshire Council said.

More than 2.1 million applications to vote have been submitted since the election was called, government figures show.

This includes 330,621 submitted on June 13 – the highest for a single day so far this year.

All voters intending to cast a ballot in the General Election on July 4 will not only need to be registered but also show a form of photo identification at the polling station.

Not all types of photo ID will be accepted, but a passport, driving licence or blue badge are valid.

Anyone without the correct identification will need to apply for a voter authority certificate by 5pm on June 26, which can be done online at: gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate

Photo ID rules were brought in as part of the Elections Act 2022, as the government said they were necessary to combat the risk of in-person voter fraud.

The requirements were first enforced at last year’s local elections in England.