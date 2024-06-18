A thunderstorm warning has just been issued for York and North Yorkshire.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning, from 11am until 9pm today - June 18.
Their warning encompasses York, stretching South as far as Nottingham, East to Beverley, and North to just before Darlington.
It also stretches to the North West, covering Cumbria.
In the warning - the Met Office says that heavy shows are expected.
They added: "There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.
"Possibly some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes.
"Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.
"Some flooding of a few homes and businesses possible, leading to some damage to buildings or structures."
York is expecting a peak temperature of 19 degrees Celsius today, with some rainfall beginning at 2pm.
