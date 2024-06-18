The Poppleton Garden Trail taking place at the end of June features 14 beautiful and sometimes quirky gardens in the open gardens event on thee weekend of June 29 and 30 from 11am to 5pm each day.

There will be a number of refreshment stops, including three pubs with beer gardens, and Askham Bryan College will be doing free demonstrations of floristry and gardening skills throughout the weekend. In addition, there will be various stalls to browse.

And the ducks? Quacker is the Trail mascot. A beautiful soft toy duck - and a children's competition, Quacker's Quest, will invite kids to win him in a search for his friends (14 funky plastic ducks) in the gardens.

The Trail, sponsored by estate agents Hudson Moody, is organised by The Poppleton Centre as part of their Out o’ Space Project raising funds to super-size the community centre to keep up with the need for community space and facilities in the ever growing village.

With funds so far reaching £200,000 there’s still over £100,000 needed to hit their target – so the Trail is a valuable part of the fundraising effort, say organisers.

A free Map Guide is available now from village shops, The Poppleton Centre, and Dobbies Garden Centre. It can also be downloaded on-line from poppletoncentre.org.uk so trailers can plan their visit.

Admission, by wristband, is just £5 per adult, accompanied children free, available on the event days from sales points at The Poppleton Centre, Main Street, Upper Poppleton, York YO26 6JT and on the village green in Upper Poppleton.