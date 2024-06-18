A MAN has died while attempting to climb one of the three peaks in North Yorkshire.
The county’s police force say they were called to the sudden death of a man in his 50s on Pen y Ghent on Saturday (June 15).
A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “His death is not being treated as suspicious and we are assisting in preparing a report for the coroner.”
The Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge includes Pen-y-Ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.
Whernside rises to 2,415ft (736m) and Ingleborough reaches 2,372ft (723m), while Pen-y-ghent is 2,277 (694m) high at its peak.
