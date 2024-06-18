EMERGENCY crews from across North Yorkshire have been called to reports of someone stuck on a radio mast.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called yesterday (June 17) to a mast near Richmond.
Group manager Bob Hoskins said: “It took a big multi agency effort today to rescue a person from a radio mast near Richmond.
“Thanks to County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service for their support also Harrogate, Tadcaster, Ripon, Richmond crews and North Yorkshire Police.
“We had additional support from
Lewis at Motorola Solutions - thank you for your expert advice and remote assistance.”
