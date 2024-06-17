Councillor Margaret Wells, along with Sheriff of York Ms Fiona Fitzpatrick, met visitors from the German city of Münster - twinned with York since 1957 - who spent a few days in the city and enjoyed other highlights in Yorkshire.

The chair of the York Münster Twinning Association, Professor Ursula Lanvers, said: “This visit was one of quite a few in terms of contact between the two cities.

“Every year, we are growing a little bit, with usually around ten people going across to Münster and a slightly larger delegation coming back.”

Professor Lanvers said the group has also facilitated ‘matchmaking’ between parties in the recent past – with golfing exchanges being earmarked and discussion with the cycling-friendly city in the North Rhine Westphalia region of Germany over two-wheeled transportation.

A delegation from York made the 290-mile trip to the twinned city on two wheels in 2022 and gathered information to help with the promotion of active travel in York.

Over recent years, year eight, nine and ten pupils and teachers from Huntington School have had a popular exchange programme, student teachers of English from Münster have come over and in September 2022, York Philharmonic Male Voice Choir travelled by ferry and train to reunite with MarQant – Der Münster Chor.

The group also advised a York pop group who wanted to perform in Münster how to hook up with a band over there for accommodation in order to keep the cost down – and Professor Lanvers said the gig should be able to go ahead in 2025.

More information on the twinning association can be found at https://york-muenster.weebly.com