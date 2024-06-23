The 12-month-old rabbit was brought in to the York RSPCA's animal home off Landing Lane by an RSPCA inspector because his needs were not being met.

Staff at the animal centre describe him as a 'very sweet rabbit' - but admit he will need some careful handling and some extra TLC to begin with.

"He can be a little skittish," a member of staff at the animal home said.

Bakewell enjoys treat-time - and being hand-fed.

He will be happy living indoors, the RSPCA says, as long as his new owners give him lots to do.

He will need to live with a female rabbit as a companion - and he is fine with children of secondary school age, the RSPCA says.

"He has come on so much since first arriving at the centre," said the staff member.

"He now has a brighter future to look forward to.

"All he needs is to find himself a lovely lady friend. He will need to go with a female rabbit."

The RSPCA says they are looking for accommodation where Bakewell's hutch will be a minimum of 6ft with an attached covered run which is a minimum 10tf x 6.5ft x 3ft.

"Please remember though this is a minimum requirement and always think ' the bigger the better 'm" the staff member said.

"Any other accommodation will happily be discussed by staff at the centre."

Rabbits also require lots of enrichment to keep them happy and entertained, the RSPCA stresses.

To find out more about Bakewell, or to see what other animals like him are available for adoption in York, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.