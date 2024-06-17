Police are appealing for information about the assault that took place on Esk Terrace in Whitby.

A spokesperson said: "On Thursday, June 13, at about 11.30am a 16-year-old male victim was approached from behind by a male suspect described as wearing all black clothing, black fingerless gloves and a black balaclava.

"The suspect asked to use the victim's phone. When he was refused, the suspect punched the victim several times, causing a bloodied nose.

"We are asking for any witnesses to the assault, or anyone with CCTV in the area, to come forward with information - please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference number 12240104395."