A TEENAGER was assaulted in broad daylight after he refused to handover his mobile phone.
Police are appealing for information about the assault that took place on Esk Terrace in Whitby.
A spokesperson said: "On Thursday, June 13, at about 11.30am a 16-year-old male victim was approached from behind by a male suspect described as wearing all black clothing, black fingerless gloves and a black balaclava.
"The suspect asked to use the victim's phone. When he was refused, the suspect punched the victim several times, causing a bloodied nose.
"We are asking for any witnesses to the assault, or anyone with CCTV in the area, to come forward with information - please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference number 12240104395."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here