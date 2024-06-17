Fadmoor Village Hall will host an entertainment spectacular in aid of hall funds and Marie Curie at Westfield Farm on June 29.

The line-up will include a performance from Kirkby Soul – an eight-piece soul band with two lead vocals, guitar, bass, drums, trombone, saxophone and trumpet

Gerry McMahon, on behalf of the village hall, said: “As Marie Curie is a beneficiary this year, and they have done so much for those affected by terminal illness in the locality, we are hoping for as much support as possible.”

The outdoor event will take place from 6.30pm to 10pm and visitors are encouraged to take chairs, picnics, drinks and glasses for the evening.

For booking information, contact Hawson on 01751 430119.

Tickets are also available by visiting the event page online at

www.eventbrite.co.uk and search Fadmoor Entertainment.