POLICE in North Yorkshire are trying to trace a man after a theft in the county.
The force has issued a CCTV still of a man they want to speak to following a theft in Easingwold.
A spokesman said: "It happened at the Co-op, Market Place, on March 19.
"We are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as we believe they will have information that will help the investigation.
"Anyone with any information is asked to email RetailCCTVReturns@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police's Force Control Room on 101."
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12240050212 when passing on information.
