Stephen Moore was speaking today (Monday, June 17) following the blaze at Tower Brewery, in Tadcaster, on Thursday.

He said no-one was injured at the site, which is owned by Molson Coors and produces leading beers Carling, Coors, Madri Excepcional and Worthington’s.

“Our first priority is the safety of our people and no-one was injured during this incident with all our employees safely accounted for,” Mr Moore said. “The fire at our Tadcaster brewery was contained and thankfully the damage is limited. We have now safely resumed operations.

“I want to personally thank my team and also the fire crews that attended our site for all of their great work.”

Ten fire engines and two aerial ladder platforms were called to the brewery, which employs 100 people, at 8.55am on Thursday.

Dozens of firefighters tackled the blaze in the roof of a decommissioned storage area.

Nearby residents were asked to stay inside and keep their windows and doors closed at the time.

At about 6.10pm, Bob Hoskins, group manager at North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, confirmed that the fire was under control.

A fire engine on the scene at Tower Brewery, Tadcaster, on Thursday with smoke in the background (Image: Newsquest)

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said resources, including the Hazardous Area Response Team, were called to the fire as a precautionary measure.

“One firefighter has been checked over on scene, but did not need to be conveyed to hospital,” a service spokesperson said at the time.