City of York Council contractors will be carrying out resurfacing works between the A1036 Malton Road, A1237 Outer ring road and Hopgrove Lane roundabouts.

Work will start on Tuesday June 18 and last until Wednesday July 3, weather permitting, and will take place between 9pm and 5am on weekdays.

From Tuesday June 18 to Friday June 21 inclusive, the work will be undertaken using lane closures only, so access will still be possible through the works.

From Tuesday June 25 to Wednesday July 3 inclusive (except the weekend) a full road closure will be in place on weekday evenings between 9pm and 5am when work is taking place.

The Little Hopgrove roundabout will be completely closed and there will be no access to the A1237 outer ring road or the A1036 Malton Road from the A64

Diversions will be in place, however the city council says the road will be open when work isn’t happening, including during the daytime and at weekends.

Weekend work is not expected to be necessary and no work is planned to take place on Monday June 24, meaning the road will be open during these days.

The works will be carried out by the contractor ‘Lane Rental Services Ltd’, working on behalf of the Council.

Ambassadors/site staff will be on hand on site to advise and assist residents and businesses about any access restrictions once the works are ongoing.

Delays are expected, so the council urges people to plan ahead when making any journeys in the area during the works.

Emergency services will always be permitted access during the closures. Residents and nearby businesses have already been alerted to the closures. Emergency services will always be permitted through the works at all times.

Emergency services will always be permitted access during the closures. Residents and nearby businesses have already been alerted to the closures.

To find out more, you can sign up for email alerts for roadworks and disruption in your area via www.york.gov.uk/roadworks.

For any general enquires regarding these works please contact Highway.Maintenance@york.gov.uk.