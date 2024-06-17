North Yorkshire Police said that it happened at around 4pm on June 6, in Nunnery Lane.

The force has now released a picture of a man it would like to speak to, saying he may have information that can help the investigation.

Police are also seeking any witnesses to the incident.

If you can help, please email simone.frost2@northyorkshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC 692 Frost, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240099878 when passing on information.