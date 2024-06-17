"HE was a genuine man of York".

Tributes have been paid to one of York's longest serving councillors, Brian Watson, who has died suddenly, aged 86.

His wife, Marcia, confirmed that Brian died unexpectedly of a heart attack on Saturday (June 15) in York Hospital having gone in for a minor operation.

When Brian left City of York Council in 2015, he was the city's longest-serving councillor, serving for 36 years, having first been elected in 1979.

Brian as Lord Mayor

Brian represented the city-centre ward of Guildhall and was both a former Lord Mayor, Sheriff and an alderman.

Former Guildhall ward councillor, Janet Looker, worked alongside Brian for decades and said: "I was always terribly adventurous and he was always cautious, but I think in some ways we got a great balance. He was an absolutely dedicated local councillor. When he got a cause in his head, he would work forever to get it sorted."

Current Lord Mayor of York, Cllr Margaret Wells, said: “Brian was a good friend to me and was always supportive of my work. We had known each other for about twenty years and having only just seen him at the annual council meeting a few weeks ago, his death came as a terrible shock to me. As well as politics we shared a love of the York City Knights and we enjoyed the roller coaster of emotions that all sports fans experience.

“I shall miss the humour and passion that he brought to everything he did. My thoughts and love are very much with Marcia and the rest of his family.”

Former Conservative ward councillor Ian Gillies said: "Brian was a genuine man of York and he was very protective of the role of the civic party.

"He was incredibly proud of York's history and protective towards it.

"He worked very well to support all the Guilds in the city and the Normandy veterans. He was supportive of the Sheriff's movement.

"He had a very dry sense of humour - on one occasion in a council meeting when a lovely old lady went over her allotted three minutes objecting to an application and the chairman told her she had to stop, when it came to questions from members Brian turned to her and said: 'If you had more than three minutes what would you have said?'"

Ian Gillies

Brian's political career came to a dramatic end after he was deselected by Labour ahead of the 2015 City of York Council elections and remained on the council as an Independent.

He stood unsuccessfully in 2015 to continue as an Independent councillor in the Guildhall ward, and, having maintained an interest in council affairs over the intervening years, stood again as an Independent in 2019, but this time in the Acomb ward, where he lived, but the bid proved unsuccessful.

Brian leaves his wife, Marcia, his two children and four grandchildren.