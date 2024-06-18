The PYSCHO hitmaker is just one of the many artists taking over the stage at the venue this summer alongside Tom Jones and Rick Astley to name a few.

In case you’re heading to see Anne Marie in action on Thursday, June 20, this is everything you need to know from timings, bag policy, parking and more.

What time is Anne Marie on at Scarborough Open Air Theatre?





Gates open at 6pm and the entertainment is expected to start at 7pm until 10.30pm.

The exact time Anne Marie is due to take to the stage is yet to be announced.

It’s important to note that timings are subject to change.

Who is supporting Anne Marie at Scarborough Open Air Theatre?





Georgia will be supporting Anne Marie later this week in Scarborough.

The 34-year-old has collaborated with the likes of Mura Masa, Gorillaz, Shygirl, Baby Tate, Dan Carey and David Jackson.

She most recently wrote with Years and Years star Olly Alexander and on Shania Twain’s album Queen Of Me.

Are there any tickets left for Anne Marie at Scarborough Open Air Theatre?





Tickets for Anne Marie at Scarborough Open Air Theatre are available via Ticketmaster.

If you’re wanting to make any last minute plans this week to see The Voice judge singing some of her biggest hits, there are still some tickets left for both standing and seating areas.

What is the bag policy for Anne Marie at Scarborough Open Air Theatre?





Bags larger than an A4 piece of paper are not permitted, according to the Cuffe & Taylor website which programmes all live music events at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

It adds: “All bags are subject to a search so please avoid bringing one where you can as this would speed up your entry to the venue.”

Are there any prohibited items for Anne Marie at Scarborough Open Air Theatre?





Cans, glass bottles, lasers and air horns are just some of the prohibited items for Anne Marie’s performance at Scarborough Open Air Theatre – see the full list here.

What happens if it rains ahead/during Anne Marie at Scarborough Open Air Theatre?





Concerts are only ever cancelled due to the weather if the conditions “become dangerous”.

Scarborough Open Air Theatre adds: “However, you cannot bring an umbrella, so please dress appropriately.

“The show will continue to go ahead if it rains and there will be no refunds offered should you chose to leave due to weather. The show will only be cancelled or stopped if the weather becomes dangerous.”

Can I take food and drink to Anne Marie at Scarborough Open Air Theatre?





Food and drink are not permitted but there will be concessions within the event.

Only one sealed water bottle is permitted per person, with a max amount of 500ml.

Free drinking water is available from the bars at the venue, reports the Cuffe & Taylor website.

Does Scarborough Open Air Theatre have a bar?





This year there will be three new bars at Scarborough Open Air Theatre and wide variety of food options.

Concertgoers can choose from:

Street Greek

The Grill

Brew & Biscuit

Deutschland Deli

North Bay Railway

It’s important to note Scarborough Open Air Theatre is entirely cashless.

Is there parking for Anne Marie at Scarborough Open Air Theatre?





If you are driving to see Anne Marie at Scarborough Open Air Theatre, there is sufficient parking in close proximity to the venue, as stated by the venue’s website, including:

Scalby Mills Car Park YO12 6RP - 180 cars and 6 coaches

Marine and Royal Albert Drive YO11 1PG - 794 cars

Northstead Upper YO12 6AQ - 556 cars

Northstead Lower YO12 6PF - 98 cars

Victoria Park YO12 7TS - 36 cars

William Street YO12 7PL - 110 cars and 33 coaches

There are also a number of car parks located in the town centre within a 15-minute walk to the venue.

Visit the Scarborough Open Air Theatre website and social media accounts to keep up to date with the latest event information.