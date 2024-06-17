Major pub chain Marstons has sold the White Swan at Deighton, to undisclosed owners, who are believed to be re-opening the pub in due course.

The pub first closed last January but re-opened in March 2023, under general manager David Woodhead.

However, on May 21 this year, the pub posted on Facebook: “Dave, Ann & all the Staff would like to thank all the customers that have supported us over the past 14 months here at The White Swan Deighton.

“Unfortunately the time has come, we will be closing the doors and cease trading this Sunday at 6PM. All of us have really appreciated the support we have received. For the last time.”

Facebook also said: “The White Swan Deighton has permanently ceased trading. We are no longer open to the general public.** *ALL BOOKING.COM GUEST HAVE BEEN MESSAGED TO REQUEST CANCELLATION OF THERE BOOKING***.

However, last March Marston’s announced the sale of 61 pubs nationally, including five in Yorkshire, which included the White Swan.

The property by the A19 was marketed by business property company and pub specialist Christie and Co, with a guide price of £485,000.

The pub serves food, has five guest bedrooms and was highly rated on TripAdvisor.

It currently has 4 out of 5-stars and received a Traveller's Choice Award in 2022, though this is down on the 4.5 stars it had last March.

The venue has former stable buildings to the rear, plus a car park and beer garden with 90 covers, according to sales particulars from Christie & Co.

A spokesperson for Martson’s told the York Press: “I can confirm the pub was sold recently. Our understanding is that it will continue to operate as a licensed premises. We are not able to confirm details of the buyer.”

The move comes as the number of pubs disappearing across England and Wales jumping a third over the first months of 2024.

Official Government statistics have revealed that 239 pubs were demolished or converted for other uses over the three months to March 31.

It means around 80 pubs shut each month, representing a 56% increase on the closure of 51 pubs a month over the first quarter of 2023.

Pub sector bosses have said the data reflects the impact of high energy and food costs, tighter consumer spending and a significant tax burden on hospitality businesses.

The data, which was compiled by commercial real estate specialists at Altus Group, showed that the overall number of pubs in England and Wales, including those vacant and being offered to let, fell to 39,162 at the end of March.

It compared with 39,401 pubs at the end of 2023.

Over the past year, a total of 472 pubs across England and Wales left communities for good.

On Friday, pub and brewery group bosses called for the main political parties to immediately cut beer duty and demanded business rates reform ahead of the July 4 General Election.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA), said: “The pub closure figures for the first quarter of this year are a reflection of the continuing high costs of doing business, especially with factors like high energy costs and food and drink inflation remaining higher than the topline inflation rate.”