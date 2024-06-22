PC Joe Daniel, a response officer based in Scarborough, has been dismissed from the force after he pleaded guilty on April 5 to a charge of stalking without fear of violence at York Magistrates' Court.

He is now on bail whilst awaiting sentencing.

North Yorkshire Police held a misconduct hearing following the conviction.

A report from the hearing outlines the allegations against Daniel.

It said that in March, he was on police bail with conditions not to contact the victim, who was referred to as Ms A, with whom he had been in a relationship.

The report said that PC Daniel still called Ms A to apologise for his behaviour and suggest they get back together.

On the same day, March 28, PC Daniel called Ms A again - whilst posing as a North Yorkshire Police officer conducting a "welfare check".

"Is this Joe," Ms A said.

PC Daniel reportedly responded by saying "why have you lied to me", on multiple occasions.

The call was made from a phone box on the street where Ms A lived.

In a statement, PC Daniel said he found it difficult to not speak to Ms A as they had been in a relationship up until his initial arrest.

The misconduct hearing heard that PC Daniel believed his behaviour was a result of his declining mental health - which he attributed to a "life changing" injury obtained in July 2023.

"He suggests that this affected his perspective about his relationship and his judgment at the time; that his actions were the symptom of a breakdown," the report added.

PC Daniel was dismissed from the force with immediate effect. He was also placed on the college of policing barred list.

Chief Constable Tim Forber, who chaired PC Daniel's misconduct hearing, said: "Committing a stalking offence is a very serious matter, whatever the mental state of the perpetrator.

"Members of the public, and victims of abuse would be gravely concerned if an officer remained in the force who had a conviction for stalking."

He added: "It is a fundamental breach of trust by an officer and inconsistent with his continued service in the force."