North Yorkshire Police said the body was discovered in the River Ouse, near Landing Lane, yesterday (Sunday, June 16) just after 3.15pm.

A force spokesperson said: “Formal identification is yet to take place, but Seth’s family have been informed of the update.

“The death is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

They added: “Our thoughts at this time are with Seth’s family and friends.”

Seth, originally from Spain, was last seen at his home in the Clifton area on Saturday, February 24.

Seth Martin (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

A police spokesperson previously said the search was focusing on the River Ouse after a report of a man in the water near Clifton Ings at 4.30pm on Saturday, February 24.

York Rescue Boat assisted police in the search for Seth on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the search and rescue team said: "Our thoughts go out to Seth’s family and friends."

Seth’s family described him as a “happy, outgoing, family-oriented person, a good friend and a great joker”.

They said Seth, who is originally from Santa Cruz on Tenerife, came to York because one of his best friends lived in the city.

A spokesperson for the family said they last heard from Seth the day before his disappearance.

“He texted us during the afternoon on a family group saying good night,” they explained.

Before his disappearance, Seth worked at the Botanist cocktail bar in Stonegate.

A spokesperson for the Botanist previously described Seth as a "valued team member", adding: "Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

As The Press reported in March, José Manuel Bermúdez, mayor of Santa Cruz, wrote to the Spanish ambassador to the UK, José Pascual Marco Jiménez after Seth's disappearance.

In his letter, the mayor asked the ambassador to take interest in the case and urged him to act “as soon as possible, since each day that passes is crucial” in the search for Seth.