The items were stolen from a garage in Breary Close, Dringhouses, between Friday, June 7, and Sunday, June 9.

North Yorkshire Police urges anyone with information about the theft to come forward.

“We’re particularly appealing for information about and CCTV footage of any suspicious vehicles in the area loading heavy equipment from a garage,” a force spokesperson said.

Anyone with information that can help police should email colin.irvine@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone 101, select option two and ask for PC 1223 Colin Irvine.

Information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.

Quote reference number 12240101902 when passing on information.