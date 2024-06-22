You can’t beat a natter with a friend or family member over a perfectly roasted coffee and freshly baked sweet treat in one of the many cafes across North Yorkshire.
But where do you go for the finest coffee and cake around? Whether your go-to order is a caramel latte with a serving of Victoria sponge or a flat white with a rich chocolate brownie square, the choices are endless.
Here’s a selection of some of the best spots to visit for a coffee and slice of cake in the area, according to Google reviews.
Some of the best places for a coffee and cake in North Yorkshire
Baltzersen's
Location: 22, 22A Oxford Street, Harrogate, HG1 1PU
Rating: 4.6/5 from 972 reviews
Someone wrote: “Scandinavian take on cafe / coffee shop. Nice menu selection and lots of choice. Coffee and cinnamon bun very good too.”
“Lovely spot for a coffee and a cake,” added another.
The Bake-Well
Location: Askrigg, Leyburn, DL8 3HL
Rating: 4.8/5 from 97 reviews
A regular customer said: “Amazing café in a great location. Staff are incredibly helpful and friendly and their cakes are amazing. I ordered a birthday cake, I must say it was one of the best cakes I have ordered. I would recommend 100 times over.
“I visited a couple of times over the weekend, breakfast rolls were great, coffee was really good, staff were chatty.”
The Tiny Teapot
Location: 12 Fishergate, Boroughbridge, York, YO51 9AL
Rating: 4.7/5 from 198 reviews
One recent customer posted: “Absolute gem. Delicious coffee and scones with jam and cream. Really cute space and courtyard, indoor and outdoor seating. Everyone was so kind and it had a lovely atmosphere.”
This person put: “Fantastic little cafe in the heart of Boroughbridge.
“The food is yummy (especially the cakes) and coffee is spot on.
“Staff here are always so welcoming. Will definitely be back.”
The North End Café
Location: 19 North End, Bedale, DL8 1AF
Rating: 4.8/5 from 191 reviews
A user commented: “Great little café offering fresh home made food, and locally made preserves. I can wholeheartedly recommend the fruit scones and the cheese scones, especially when accompanied with a cup of really tasty americano coffee.”
Retreat Tearoom & Bistro
Location: The Retreat, Main Street, Grassington, Skipton, BD23 5AA
Rating: 4.8/5 from 192 reviews
One account shared: “Gorgeous food and drinks. Coffee was superb, selection, excellent and the cakes to die for. Had probably the best flapjack I have ever eaten here, and was the perfect 'slab' of a size! Loads of local honeys to buy, and other wee things. Great value for money. Will be back next time we are visiting the area.”
The Curious Coffee Company
Location: Market Place, Easingwold, York, YO61 3AG
Rating: 4.8/5 from 393 reviews
This person wrote: “Can't fault this little cafe. Coffee is fantastic and the cakes delicious. Friendly and helpful staff too.”
“Amazing little coffee shop. So good we went back a few days later. Had breakfast one day and then back for coffee and cakes, great value and lovely food,” added another.
Bean & Bud
Location: 14 Commercial Street, Harrogate, HG1 1TY
Rating: 4.6/5 from 512 reviews
A reviewer posted: “One of my wife and my favourite places to visit for a drink and cake. Vegan cakes are amazing!”
Someone else said: “Great coffe - great cake - friendly staff - good atmosphere for grabbing a coffee.”
Recommended reading:
- 5 of York's best breakfast spots according to our readers (what a selection)
- Do you like sweet or savoury pastry? 7 of the best bakeries in North Yorkshire
- This is the York café named as one of the UK's best brunch spots by top chef
B&B Bakeshop
Location: 9 Museum Street, York, YO1 7DT
Rating: 4.7/5 from 156 reviews
This account’s review praised B&B Bakeshop, saying: “Perfect spot for an afternoon pick-me-up, with excellent coffee and the most ridiculously delicious sweet treats. We were over ambitious and ordered 3 cakes, but were defeated after 2, so packed one up to bring home. Even the next day, the rocky road we had was amazing!”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here