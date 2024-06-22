But where do you go for the finest coffee and cake around? Whether your go-to order is a caramel latte with a serving of Victoria sponge or a flat white with a rich chocolate brownie square, the choices are endless.

Here’s a selection of some of the best spots to visit for a coffee and slice of cake in the area, according to Google reviews.

Some of the best places for a coffee and cake in North Yorkshire

Baltzersen's

Location: 22, 22A Oxford Street, Harrogate, HG1 1PU

Rating: 4.6/5 from 972 reviews

Someone wrote: “Scandinavian take on cafe / coffee shop. Nice menu selection and lots of choice. Coffee and cinnamon bun very good too.”

“Lovely spot for a coffee and a cake,” added another.

The Bake-Well

Location: Askrigg, Leyburn, DL8 3HL

Rating: 4.8/5 from 97 reviews

A regular customer said: “Amazing café in a great location. Staff are incredibly helpful and friendly and their cakes are amazing. I ordered a birthday cake, I must say it was one of the best cakes I have ordered. I would recommend 100 times over.

“I visited a couple of times over the weekend, breakfast rolls were great, coffee was really good, staff were chatty.”

The Tiny Teapot

Location: 12 Fishergate, Boroughbridge, York, YO51 9AL

Rating: 4.7/5 from 198 reviews

One recent customer posted: “Absolute gem. Delicious coffee and scones with jam and cream. Really cute space and courtyard, indoor and outdoor seating. Everyone was so kind and it had a lovely atmosphere.”

This person put: “Fantastic little cafe in the heart of Boroughbridge.

“The food is yummy (especially the cakes) and coffee is spot on.

“Staff here are always so welcoming. Will definitely be back.”

The North End Café

Location: 19 North End, Bedale, DL8 1AF

Rating: 4.8/5 from 191 reviews

A user commented: “Great little café offering fresh home made food, and locally made preserves. I can wholeheartedly recommend the fruit scones and the cheese scones, especially when accompanied with a cup of really tasty americano coffee.”

Retreat Tearoom & Bistro

Location: The Retreat, Main Street, Grassington, Skipton, BD23 5AA

Rating: 4.8/5 from 192 reviews

Do you have a favourite spot for coffee and cake in North Yorkshire? (Image: Getty)

One account shared: “Gorgeous food and drinks. Coffee was superb, selection, excellent and the cakes to die for. Had probably the best flapjack I have ever eaten here, and was the perfect 'slab' of a size! Loads of local honeys to buy, and other wee things. Great value for money. Will be back next time we are visiting the area.”

The Curious Coffee Company

Location: Market Place, Easingwold, York, YO61 3AG

Rating: 4.8/5 from 393 reviews

This person wrote: “Can't fault this little cafe. Coffee is fantastic and the cakes delicious. Friendly and helpful staff too.”

“Amazing little coffee shop. So good we went back a few days later. Had breakfast one day and then back for coffee and cakes, great value and lovely food,” added another.

Bean & Bud

Location: 14 Commercial Street, Harrogate, HG1 1TY

Rating: 4.6/5 from 512 reviews

A reviewer posted: “One of my wife and my favourite places to visit for a drink and cake. Vegan cakes are amazing!”

Someone else said: “Great coffe - great cake - friendly staff - good atmosphere for grabbing a coffee.”

B&B Bakeshop

Location: 9 Museum Street, York, YO1 7DT

Rating: 4.7/5 from 156 reviews

This account’s review praised B&B Bakeshop, saying: “Perfect spot for an afternoon pick-me-up, with excellent coffee and the most ridiculously delicious sweet treats. We were over ambitious and ordered 3 cakes, but were defeated after 2, so packed one up to bring home. Even the next day, the rocky road we had was amazing!”