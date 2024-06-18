Sue Garland was determined not to let the incurable condition – in which parts of the brain become progressively damaged over many years – get the better of her after being first diagnosed during the Covid lockdown.

She challenged herself to walk 100 miles across the whole of May to raise money for Parkinson’s UK – a charity working to find a cure for the disease.

And she did. Sue even walked an extra 10.1 miles, raising £5,500 through her efforts.

Sue Garland after completing the challenge and walking 110 miles (Image: Supplied)

She told The Press the challenge was not easy but the support she received helped her cross the finish line.

“I have worked very hard throughout May to get to my target,” Sue said. “The weather made it impossible to walk on some days and I was very tired on others so I had to do some long walks of six miles or more to get there.

“I was spurred on by so many people and their messages of support and very generous sponsorship.”

Sue Garland during the challenge where she walked over 100 miles for Parkinson's UK (Image: Supplied)

Sue, who lives in Kexby, previously explained how, after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s, her symptoms “developed quickly” and now “seriously affect” her mobility and daily functions.

The disease also impacts her ability to communicate, particularly through speech.

“On top of the Parkinson’s symptoms, I have had to find a way to do my walking around my many appointments for physio, speech therapy and various appointment as well as my social calendar,” she said.

Sue started the challenge after the death of her husband Ken Garland on April 24. The well-known York businessman died peacefully aged 87 in York Hospital. His son Tim described him as his “hero” and the “fairest man I ever met”.

During the challenge Sue was joined with her son Richard and his children – Nell, 14, and Ellis, 10 – for a special walk around York.

Sue, Izzy, Ken and Tim Garland at Elvington Plant Hire in 2012 (Image: Anthony Chappel-Ross)

It took in the house in Tang Hall where Sue was born; the house in Kensal Rise where she first lived with Ken; York Register Office, where the couple married; Fulford Cemetery, where Sue’s parents’ grave is; and the former York Maternity Hospital site (now the Designer Outlet), where Sue gave birth to Richard and his brother.

A 'lovely experience' with 'lots of happy memories'





Richard described the walk as a “lovely experience” with “lots of happy memories for [Sue] and laughter from funny stories”.

Sue Garland (right) joined by her son Richard and his children Nell and Ellis outside York Minster during a special walk around the city (Image: Supplied)

“We are all immensely proud of mum and her commitment to the sponsored walk over May, despite often adverse weather and having lost dad at the end of April, she has been determined to get it done and tick off the miles to support a great cause,” he explained.

Since completing the challenge, Sue said she will “have a rest but keep up the walking”.