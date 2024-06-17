The Luna residential development, located on Fifth Avenue, near Tang Hall Lane, has been created by converting the former Cherry Tree House care facility which closed in late 2020, following a strategic property review by the NHS.

The Helmsley Group says Luna is proving popular with residential buyers and buy to let investors, with it located within walking distance of the city centre and it having private parking, individual gardens and superfast hyperoptic broadband.

Continuing what Helmsley says is it’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions, each apartment has secure under-cover bike storage, as well as access to parking spaces equipped with EV charging points. Tenants will can also use the nearby national cycle path to encourage less car use.

Tom Riddolls, development surveyor at Helmsley Group, said: “Through the Luna development, Helmsley Group is delivering much needed residential accommodation for people in York and beyond, as well as broader benefits for the city, its environment and economy.”

Max Reeves, development director at Helmsley Group, added: “With high, and ever-increasing, demand for housing and rental accommodation in and around York, these change of use projects are an ideal way to maximise the potential of existing property and give more people the opportunity to live close to the city centre.

“We are proud to have transformed this underutilised site and vacant building to create space for a new York community to grow and flourish.”

For more information on Helmsley Group, please visit: https://helmsley.co.uk/ and for more details on Luna contact luna@helmsley.co.uk